INXS Detail 'Kick' 30th Anniversary Reissue

INXS will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1987 album Kick with a massive reissue out November 24th.

The new collection will be available as a three-CD/one Blu-ray set that will include previously released demos, remixes and rarities. INXS will also release a new vinyl version of Kick remastered and cut at half-speed over two 180-gram LPs that will spin at 45 RPM. Both sets are available to pre-order.

Along with the rarities and alternate mixes, the four-disc Kick reissue will include a new surround-sound version of the album mixed in Dolby Atmos by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. That version of the LP will appear on the Blu-ray disc, which will also feature old promo videos for seven album cuts, plus a new clip for "Kick."

In a trailer for the Kick reissue, Martin discusses his new mix of the album. "You can hear the elements, you can hear the band, you can hear Michael [Hutchence] close to you, you can hear his breath," he says, adding: "Kick is a studio album, however [INXS] were a great live band. What you have on this mix we've done, is you have the best of both worlds."

The Kick reissue is reportedly one of several projects INXS have planned for 2017. This year also marks INXS' 40th anniversary as a band, as well as the 20th anniversary of Hutchence's death.

Kick 30th Anniversary Edition Track List

Disc One – Original Album

1. "Guns In The Sky"

2. "New Sensation"

3. "Devil Inside"

4. "Need You Tonight"

5. "Mediate"

6. "The Loved One"

7. "Wild Life"

8. "Never Tear Us Apart"

9. "Mystify"

10. "Kick"

11. "Calling All Nations"

12. "Tiny Daggers"



Disc Two – Demos, Mixes and More

1. "Move On" [Guitar Version]

2. "I'm Coming (Home)"

3. "Mediate" [Live From America]

4. "Never Tear Us Apart" [Live From America]

5. "Kick" [Live From America]

6. "On The Rocks"

7. "Do Wot You Do "

8. "Mystify" [Chicago Demo]

9. "Jesus Was A Man" [Demo]

10. "The Trap" [Demo]

11. "Guns In The Sky" [Kick Ass Remix]

12. "Need You Tonight" [Mendelsohn Extended Mix]

13. "Move On"

Disc Three – Additional Mixes and B-Sides

1. "Never Tear Us Apart" [Soul Version]

2. "New Sensation" [Nick 12'' Mix]

3. "New Sensation" [Nick 7'' Mix]

4. "Devil Inside" [Extended Remix]

5. "Devil Inside" [7'' Version]

6. "Devil Inside" [Radio Edit]

7. "Different World" [12" Version]

8. "Different World" [7'' Version]

9. "Need You Tonight" [Big Bump Mix]

10. "Need You Tonight" [Ben Liebrand Mix]

11. "Need You Tonight" [Mendelsohn 7" Edit]

12. "Guns in the Sky" [Kookaburra Mix]

13. "Calling All Nations" [Kids On Bridges Remix]

14. "Shine Like it Does" [Live]

Disc Four – Blu-ray

1. Kick – mixed in Dolby Atmos and High Definition Audio

2. Promo Videos – "Guns In The Sky," "New Sensation," "Devil Inside," "Need You Tonight," "Mediate," "Never Tear Us Apart," "Mystify," "Kick" [New 2017 promo]