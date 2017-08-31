Insurers Countersue Kanye West for Canceling Saint Pablo Tour Shows

A Lloyd's of London syndicate filed a countersuit disputing Kanye West's claim that he is owed $10 million after canceling his Saint Pablo tour last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

West said he ended the Saint Pablo tour due to a "serious, debilitating medical condition," but in documents filed in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Lloyd's states that the company discovered "substantial irregularities in Mr. West's medical history."

The insurers did not reveal the nature of their findings "in order to protect the privacy of Mr. West from public disclosure of details of his private life," but Lloyd's implied that West might have violated various insurance policy exclusions related to preexisting conditions and the use of alcohol and drugs.

The company also alleged that the rapper's camp is impeding an investigation of the incidents that led to the tour's cancelation. "[West's team] have delayed, hindered, stalled and or refused to provide information both relevant and necessary for underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim," the countersuit asserts. "… These same persons have willfully concealed and or misrepresented relevant facts in an effort to thwart underwriters' investigation."

Reps for Lloyd's and West did not immediately reply to requests for comment. West's lawyer Howard King, though, hit back in a statement. "[Lloyd's does not] want to honor a legitimate claim but can't find a factual basis to deny a claim," he said.

West ended the Saint Pablo tour in November 2016 and checked into a psychiatric center at UCLA. His company Very Good Touring Inc. filed a loss claim with Lloyd's two days later.

West's suit against Lloyd's was reported on August 1st. The rapper's complaint alleges that Lloyd's has failed to provide "anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye's use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid by Very Good."

West's suit also including a dark warning for other singers and rappers: "Performing artists who pay handsomely to insurance companies within the Lloyd's of London marketplace to obtain show tour 'non-appearance or cancellation' insurance should take note of the lesson to be learned from this lawsuit: Lloyd's companies enjoy collecting bounteous premiums; they don't enjoy paying claims, no matter how legitimate."