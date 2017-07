The latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast is now available. Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify, or check it out below.



Related Iggy Pop on Josh Homme's Genius, Why He's Done Making Albums With the release of 'American Valhalla' doc, the singer talks 'Post Pop Depression,' his legendary Berlin years, giving up stage-diving and more

Iggy Pop tells Rolling Stone's Kory Grow about making the new documentary American Valhalla, his album Post-Pop Depression and the mysteries of his musical future.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunesor Spotify and tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show live on Sirius XM's Volume Channel.