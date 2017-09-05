A computer-animated Iggy Pop stars alongside Robert Pattinson in the strange new video for Oneohtrix Point Never's "The Pure and the Damned." Oneohtrix Point Never and Iggy Pop collaborated on the song as part of the former's soundtrack for Good Time, the Safdie Brothers' new movie starring Pattinson. The Safdie Brothers also directed the new music video, while Benny Safdie appears in the clip as well.

Related 'Good Time': Robert Pattinson on Going Dirty and Reinventing Himself The star and directors Josh and Benny Safdie on why the story of a bank robber on the run was a bold move for all of them

The clip opens with CGI Iggy Pop standing shirtless – of course – outside a house in the woods, singing the haunting piano ballad. Eventually the animated punk star appears inside the house, sitting on Pattinson's bed and watching as the actor tries to force Safdie's character to eat something.

"The Pure and the Damned" takes an eerie, synth-heavy turn as Pattinson's character walks outside and follows a trail of detritus to a strange wolf-like creature feasting on the innards of another animal. Wielding a sword, Pattinson engages the beast in a stare down that's tense yet tinged with a sense of camp and melodrama.

The soundtrack for Good Time recently won the award for Best Soundtrack at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The record is available via Warp while Good Time is in theaters now.