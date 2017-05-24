Ice Cube, Big Boi, Cam'ron Set For Weed, Glass-Blowing Chalice Festival

Chalice Festival, which markets itself as "the Coachella of [weed] concentrates," is returning for a fourth year in July with a star-studded lineup headlined by Ice Cube. Chalice takes place on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, CA from July 7th to July 9th.

This year boasts an abundance of veteran rappers. Ice Cube will be joined by a multi-regional coalition of MCs who became stars in the 1990s and early 2000s: Big Boi will represent Atlanta; Juelz Santana, Cam'Ron and The Lox hail from New York; Cypress Hill and Warren G serve as emissaries of the West Coast hip-hop explosion.

Chalice will also include sets from Thievery Corporation, D.C. producers who released a dub-heavy album this year, Sound Tribe Sector 9, a wide-ranging instrumental ensemble, and many more.

Beyond weed, the event's founder, Doug Dracut, described the events other pillar: conceptual art and glass-blowing. "This year we're adding attractions and different art installations that have never happened at this kind of festival before. We're putting a million dollars – or two million dollars – out there for music, and we're spending more than $100,000 on art installations."

Tickets cost $55 per day or $120 for a three-day pass, and they can be purchased at Chalice's website.

