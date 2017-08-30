Hurricane Harvey: Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart Lead Massive Donations

Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Kacey Musgraves are among the dozens of actors and artists helping to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the devastating storm that caused historic flooding in the Houston, Texas area.

Related Beyonce Pledges to Give Hurricane Harvey Aid to Hometown Houston "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers," singer says

Bullock, who lives part time in Austin, has pledged $1 million to aid the relief efforts of the American Red Cross, People reported.



"This is an incredible gift. We're so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them," an American Red Cross rep said. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous."

Bullock has consistently donated in times of need, with the actress previously giving $1 million in the aftermath of September 11th, 2001 and Hurricane Katrina. The actress added that the country should unite to help aid Harvey-struck areas. "There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water," she said.

Kevin Hart also issued a $1 million challenge on social media for Red Cross' Harvey relief, with the comedian initially contributing $25,000 before doubling that to $50,000. Hart called upon his famous friends like Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, T.I. and Justin Timberlake to also contribute, with many answering Hart's call.









Rapper T.I. said he would contribute $25,000 to aiding Hurricane Harvey victims, but not through the Red Cross. "I ain't fucking with no Red Cross. Fuck them and FEMA," T.I. said on social media. Chris Brown was similarly "skeptical" about giving his donation – $100,000 – to the Red Cross, promising instead that his money "will go to the people!"

Other artists who contributed larger sums of $25K or more include Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, country singer Chris Young, The Chainsmokers, DJ Khaled and Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles, per the BBC.

The Kardashian family also made a group donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, while Drake said he was "working with local relief groups to aid and assist." Earlier in the week, Beyonce pledged to lend support to Harvey victims through her BeyGOOD foundation.

Country singer Musgraves offered her services to the Red Cross by volunteering to answering phones during a Red Cross telethon, and later said she was looking into playing some sort of benefit concert for the Harvey-struck region, Billboard reports.