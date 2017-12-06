Hillsong Church Pastor Refutes Post Malone's Claims About Justin Bieber

Post Malone recently lamented, in a revealing Rolling Stone profile, that his friend Justin Bieber has turned "super-religious" and "real culty," claiming the pop star had donated $10 million to Hillsong, the megachurch he belongs to. "It's nice to support something you believe in, I guess," the rapper said. "But people are spending so much money, and God doesn't care that your church has a fucking gold roof." Now Carl Lentz, pastor at Hillsong New York City, has refuted those claims, telling RS, "I put no stock in comments made by people who know absolutely nothing about the subject they are speaking on."



"I do not know Post Malone, and I have no idea why he would say reckless things about our church, which he has never visited," he continued. "Justin has not given our church $10 million, and we do not have gold ceilings. We do not even own a church building. So that gives you a little insight about how serious you can take his observations about anything to do with us."

Despite the tension, Lentz added that he's still a Post Malone fan. "He is a very gifted artist," he said, "and I wish him nothing but the best."

In Rolling Stone's original, wide-ranging story, a source close to Bieber also denied that he's donated $10 million. During the same conversation, Post Malone labeled the mega-church "a total cult" while praising the Purpose singer as a "fucking awesome, great dude" and "genuine friend."