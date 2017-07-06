Hear Zedd, Liam Payne's Sultry New Club-Pop Song 'Get Low'

Zedd and former One Direction singer Liam Payne teamed for a sultry and snappy new song, "Get Low."

The quick-paced, club-pop tune bops with light percussion and a lead synth line that brings the requisite tropical house vibes. Payne plays the dance floor heartthrob over Zedd's production, singing, "Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark/ Maybe you don't believe in me/ It's hard to know what you see in me."

Zedd began working on "Get Low" before he met Payne and asked him to sing on the song. As the pair fleshed out the track together, Zedd remarked that Liam "gave the song a lot of soul and really influenced the song a lot."

"Get Low" marks Payne's second solo single since One Direction went on hiatus. In May, he released his solo debut, "Strip Down," which features Migos MC Quavo.

As for Zedd, the producer already scored a Top 10 Billboard hit this year with "Stay" featuring Alessia Cara. He's set to perform on Good Morning America's Summer Concert series with Cara and other special guests July 21st. Zedd will kick off a North American tour September 29th in Vancouver, Canada.