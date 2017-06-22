Hear Wu-Tang Clan's Relentless New Song 'Don't Stop'

The Wu-Tang Clan reassembled for a fierce new song, "Don't Stop," off the Season Four soundtrack for HBO's Silicon Valley. The new collection arrives June 23rd via Mass Appeal, while the show's season finale airs June 25th at 10 p.m. ET.

Related Wu-Tang Clan LP Gets 'First, Last, Only' Listening Session One copy of 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' will be sold at auction, with bids allegedly already reaching $5 million

The quick-paced "Don't Stop" finds Raekwon, Method Man and Inspectah Deck flying over a classic RZA beat comprising dusty drums, ominous instrumental loops and intertwining samples from old soul records and kung fu movies.

Raekwon opens the song with a nod to the Wu's famous cut "C.R.E.A.M.," spitting, "Talking 'bout that cream, leaning in the tower/ Pisa, seven Visas, got condos in the jungle." Method Man also uses "C.R.E.A.M." as a jumping off point, but throws in some casual references to the Lion King and offers this hilarious boast, "You players try to ball from the sidelines/ While I'm aging like fine wine/ You internet thugging somebody's timeline."



Along with "Don't Stop," the Silicon Valley soundtrack features a new song from Danny Brown, "Kool Aid," as well as offerings from DJ Shadow and Nas, Hudson Mohawke and Remy Banks, Too $hort and more.