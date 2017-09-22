Hear Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, Mathematics Bash Martin Shkreli on New Song

On new Wu-Tang Clan-related song "Lesson Learn'd," producer Mathematics disses Martin Shkreli, the infamous "Pharma bro" who reportedly paid $2 million for a copy of the group's one-of-a-kind LP, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin (before selling it on eBay), and exchanged widely publicized barbs with Ghostface Killah. "My price hikin' like the pills Martin Shkreli sells," Mathematics boasts on the cut, alluding to the former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO's widely derided move to raise the cost of antiparasitic drug Daraprim by 5,000 percent.

Redman and Wu's Inspectah Deck join on the low-key track, alternating verses over cinematic string samples and a thudding beat. Redman sneaks in some hilarious lines, including, "Never fell off, look in the mirror/ When I drop somethin', you like Martin – all ears."





"Lesson Learn'd" is featured on the group's upcoming LP Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues, out October 13th. RZA executive produced the album, with Mathematics handling "creative production." "Lesson Learn'd," available as an instant download with pre-orders of the album, follows lead single "People Say," which features Method Man, Reakwon, Inspektah Deck, Master Kill and Redman.

"For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs," the producer said.

This summer, Wu-Tang Clan/Shkreli drama took a comedic left turn with the Off-Broadway premiere of a musical comedy about the bizarre saga.