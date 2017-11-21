Hear 'Weird Al' Play Accordion on Raging Ramones Cover

"Weird Al" Yankovic unveiled a blistering, accordion-tinged cover of the Ramones' "Beat on the Brat." The track will appear on the upcoming collection, Dr. Demento Covered in Punk, which celebrates the career of radio personality and novelty song maestro, Dr. Demento.



The "Beat on the Brat" cover finds "Weird Al" teaming with punk supergroup, Osaka Popstar, whose singer, John Cafiero, produced and curated Covered in Punk. The arrangement boasts a barrage of guitars, over which "Weird Al" peppers in the occasional accordion.

Dr. Demento Covered in Punk boasts over 30 covers of songs originally aired on the Dr. Demento radio show, as well as new "demented" covers of classic punk tunes. Along with his rendition of "Beat on the Brat," "Weird Al" also teamed with Dr. Demento for one of several interstitial segments scattered throughout the collection.

The new set also boasts contributions from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the Misfits, the B-52s, Colleen Green, Nobunny and William Shatner, who turned in an expertly melodramatic rendition of the Cramps' "Garbageman." Dr. Demento Covered in Punk will be released January 12th.