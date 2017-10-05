Hear Weezer's Uplifting New Pop-Rock Song, 'Weekend Woman'

Weezer mix sweet Sixties pop with biting Nineties guitars on "Weekend Woman," the latest song from their upcoming album Pacific Daydream.

"Weekend Woman" starts as an ode to classics like Zombies' "Time of the Season" and Phil Spector productions. Roaring guitars sweep away these details during the chorus, and Rivers Cuomo sings about overwhelming feelings of loneliness: "All I want is to see her, all I want is to reach her."

"Weekend Woman" is set to appear on Pacific Daydream, Weezer's third LP in four years. Cuomo offered a cheerfully inscrutable statement describing the origin of his band's latest record. "Once upon a time, I, Chuang Chou, dreamt I was a butterfly, fluttering hither and thither, to all intents and purposes a butterfly," he noted. "I was conscious only of my happiness as a butterfly, unaware that I was Chou. Soon I awaked, and there I was, veritably myself again. Now I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was a butterfly, or whether I am now a butterfly, dreaming I am a man."

Weezer previously shared Pacific Daydream tracks "Beach Boys," "Mexican Fender" and "Feels Like Summer," which is sitting at Number 14 on the Alternative National Airplay chart this week. Pacific Daydream is due out on October 27th.