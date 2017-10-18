Hear Weezer's Effervescent New Song 'Happy Hour'

Weezer released an effervescent new song "Happy Hour," another track from the band's upcoming new album, Pacific Daydream.



"Happy Hour" deviates from the long-running band's trademark sound, relying on rich, layered production and slower tempo.

"We really challenged ourselves to leave behind the Nineties distorted guitar, downstroke eighth note thing and try to see what else we can do," Cuomo told Beats 1's Zane Lowe, who premiered the track Wednesday. Cuomo added the band listened to a lot of the Clash and Phil Spector productions for the album.

"I need happy hour/ On sad days," Cuomo sings on the track. "I think I can stay here for the rest of my life/ Please don't make me go home."

"I'm walking around town and I'm seeing these signs, 'Happy Hour, come in and join the party, have fun,' and just wishing I could be part of this," Cuomo said of the inspiration behind the track. "It's not so much about the drinking, it's about the companionship, and the society, and feeling like I don't have that and I'm never gonna fit in."

"Happy Hour" is the fifth offering from Pacific Daydream, following "Feels Like Summer," "Mexican Fender," "Beach Boys" and "Weekend Woman." Pacific Daydream arrives October 27th.