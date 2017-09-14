Hear Weezer Honor 'Beach Boys' in Shimmering New Song

Weezer honor one of their biggest influences on a shuffling new rocker, "Beach Boys." The track will appear on the band's upcoming album, Pacific Daydream, out October 27th via Crush Music/Atlantic.

The track boasts a sparse groove comprised of light drums, a roiling bass and the occasional strike of a reverb soaked guitar. Frontman Rivers Cuomo unspools a string of sweet lyrics about getting a way for a while and crafts delicate four-part harmonies that buoy the Brian Wilson-esque melodies he delivers on lines like, "They'll be there when you wake up/ You're soothing midnight mantra."

"Beach Boys" follows previously released Pacific Daydream tracks "Mexican Fender" and "Feels Like Summer." Pacific Daydream marks Weezer's 11th album and follows their 2016 self-titled LP, also known as The White Album.

Weezer launched their latest North American tour at the beginning of the month with the leg scheduled to wrap October 7th at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.