Hear U2's Lustrous New Single 'You're the Best Thing About Me'

U2 released "You're the Best Thing About Me," the gleaming lead single from their upcoming album Songs of Experience on Wednesday.

"You're the Best Thing About Me" is a joyous ear-worm about romantic dissatisfaction. Larry Mullen Jr. holds time with a firm, stuttering pattern on drums, and the Edge carries the chorus with pretty shards of melody from his guitar. High backing vocals echo many of Bono's lines, and the singer shows off his own falsetto during a gliding, multi-tracked bridge.

But underneath that appealing surface, Bono is playing the part of a malcontent. "I'll be crying out, how bad can a good time be?/ Shooting off my mouth, that's another great thing about me/ I have everything, but I feel like nothing at all," he sings. "You're the best thing about me," he admits, before adding, "the best things are easy to destroy."

"You're the Best Thing About Me" is the second song U2 have shared recently. The band released "The Blackout" last week.

Speaking with Rolling Stone about Songs of Experience in May, Bono said, "I thought it was done last year," but admitted that the extra time in the studio "has made [the album] better.""The problem is we have 15 songs and to get them down to 12," he continued. "We don't like long players. The actual track listing is not set yet, but we have some proper, proper fuck-off songs."