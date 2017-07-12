Hear Tyler, the Creator's Laid-Back New Song 'Boredom'

Tyler, the Creator staves off loneliness and isolation in his new song "Boredom," a track off his Odd Future rapper's upcoming LP Flower Boy.



"I been starting to feel like I don't know anyone / So now I'm staring at my ceiling with no idea where I'm going," Tyler says on the laid back cut. "I've been in the fucking room so long / My eyes are turning to drywall."

"Boredom" features vocal contributions from Rex Orange County, Anna of the North and Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as guitar work from Austin Feinstein, who previously appeared in the same capacity on Frank Ocean's Blonde.

The track follows previous Flower Boy offerings "Who Dat Boy?" featuring A$AP Rocky and "911 / Mr. Lonely" with Frank Ocean. Tyler, the Creator's follow-up to 2015's Cherry Bomb is due out July 21st.