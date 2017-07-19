Hear Tyler, the Creator's Jolting New Song 'I Ain't Got Time!'

Tyler, the Creator melds his experimental and commercial sides on "I Ain't Got Time!," a psychedelic hip-hop track from his upcoming fourth LP, Flower Boy.

Related Two Insane Days on Tour With Tyler, the Creator On a bus from New Orleans to Dallas with the unpredictable and unstoppable international pariah of hip-hop

The song, a barrage of synthesizer hooks, samples and whirring electronics, dates back to an impromptu session at Kanye West's studio during the recording of the latter's 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.

"I think [West] went to take a nap. And I was just in the studio, and there was an MPC [Music Production Controller] there," the rapper-producer told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show. "There was a mic right here, and [I said to engineer Noah Goldstein], 'Just start recording me.' I just started smacking, started clapping, started making weird noises and then added a [bass sound] … I was like, 'Kanye should take this song. He would sound so much cooler saying, "I ain't got time!" than me.' He didn't like it."

Though he enthused about the final product, the rapper did express one regret: not landing a guest verse from Nicki Minaj. "I wanted her on that shit so fucking bad, like, you have no idea," he admitted. "I reached out to her so many times, tried to get her number. She couldn't think of nothing … I'm like, 'How the fuck do you hear this beat and [not] think of shit?'"





Tyler, the Creator has released three other tracks – "Boredom," "911/Mr. Lonely" (featuring Frank Ocean) and "Who Dat Boy?" (featuring A$AP Rocky) – ahead of the July 21st release of Flower Boy.