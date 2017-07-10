Hear Ty Dolla $ign's Lush New Song With Lil Wayne, The-Dream

Ty Dolla $ign teamed up with Lil Wayne and The-Dream on his seductive new single, "Love U Better." DJ Mustard and Twice as Nice co-produced the atmospheric track, which debuted Monday via Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show.

On the lush, electro-R&B song, the vocalists trade Auto-Tuned boasts. Ty Dolla $ign and The-Dream tag-team the chorus, pleading, "Girl, you should know that that I can love you better than he can."

Lil Wayne punctuates the romance with raunch, in his verse, he raps: "Pull up on it in an Uber, that's how I maneuver/ Turn this D into a D+ and I'm her tutor," he rhymes. "Turn a B into a D cup, hallelujah/ Got her clappin,' yeah she booby-trappin' out at Hooter's."

"Love U Better" is Ty Dolla $ign's first single from his second LP, Beach House 3. The singer has yet to announce a release date for the album, which follows his 2015 debut, Free TC, and last year's Campaign mixtape.

The cameo-friendly vocalist has made several high-profile guest spots so far this year – joining Quavo on rapper Machine Gun Kelly's new song "Trap Paris," assisting Ludacris on the Atlanta MC's lascivious trap track "Vitamin D" and appearing on rapper Kid Ink's DJ Mustard-produced "F With U."