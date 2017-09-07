Hear Tove Lo's Entrancing New Song 'Disco Tits'

Tove Lo follows Lady Wood with a fall album titled Blue Lips and its shimmering new single, "Disco Tits." The pop star will be opening for Coldplay this October.

Re-teaming with production team the Struts, who were also behind her hits "Habits" and "Talking Body," Tove Lo goes for an entrancing throwback sound on the track. "I'm sweatin' from head to toe/ I'm wet through all my clothes," she sings on the hypnotic chorus. "I'm fully charged, nipples are hard/ Ready to go."

According to a statement, "Disco Tits" stays true to Tove Lo's oft-explored themes of instant gratification. "[It's] about losing yourself with your newfound love. Naïve, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I'm feeling right now."

The singer told Rolling Stone upon the release of Lady Wood that a follow-up would be imminent and follow the same thread as her 2016 album. Lady Wood was separated into two chapters — "Fairy Dust" and "Fire Fade" — and the third and fourth chapters on Blue Lips will be titled "Light Beams" and "Pitch Black." Together, the two albums chronicle the highs, lows and ultimate demise of a relationship.

Outside of her own releases, Tove Lo contributed to Lorde's Melodrama, co-writing the album's current single "Homemade Dynamite." The pair performed the track together at Osheaga last month.