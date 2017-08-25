Hear Tori Amos' Haunting New Song 'Reindeer King'

Tori Amos released a chilling new song, "Reindeer King," from her upcoming 15th album, Native Invader.



Throughout the seven-minute track, Amos masks themes of grief and redemption in heavy symbolism, using characters and settings that feel appropriate for an epic fantasy novel. "I've just come from the Reindeer King/ He says, 'Your purity of soul, crystalline,'" she croons over piano, ambient drone and softly cresting strings.

The singer paired the song with a vivid lyric video featuring flickering lights and wolves trudging through snow.

"Reindeer King" is Amos' second sample of the recently announced Native Invader, following "Up the Creek." The album, out September 8th, is her first since 2014's Unrepentant Geraldines – and it explores humans relationship to (and destruction of) nature.

"In life there can be the shock of unexpected fires, floods, earthquakes, or any cataclysmic ravager – both on the inside and outside of our minds," Amos said. "Sonically and visually, I wanted to look at how Nature creates with her opposing forces, becoming the ultimate regenerator through her cycles of death and re-birth. Time and time again she is able to renew, can we find this renewal for ourselves?"

Amos will promote Native Invader with a North American tour launching October 24th in Saint Paul, Minnesota and concluding December 3rd in L.A.