Hear Three Rare Remixes Off D'Angelo's 'Brown Sugar' Reissue

With D'Angelo's Brown Sugar reissue due out Friday, the singer dropped three rare remixes from the deluxe edition of his classic neo-soul debut.



Related 50 Best Songs of the Nineties From Britney Spears and Ace of Base to Beck and Nirvana

"Brown Sugar" (Incognito Molasses Remix), "Cruisin'" (Who's Fooling Who Mix) and "Me And Those Dreamin' Eyes Of Mine" (Two Way Street Mix) all featured on 12-inch promotional singles that arrived in the aftermath of the 1995 LP.

"Cruisin'" (Who's Fooling Who Mix) boasts a more aurally panoramic spin on D'Angelo's version of the Smokey Robinson single than its album counterpart, while "Brown Sugar (Incognito Molasses Remix)" – previously found on the B-side of D'Angelo's cover of Prince's "She's Always in My Hair" – offers a smoother, slowed-down take on the title track.

"Me And Those Dreamin' Eyes Of Mine" (Two Way Street Mix) features a remix by DJ Premier, vaunted hip-hop producer and the architect of Gang Starr's legendary LPs.

"Cruisin'" (Who's Fooling Who Mix)



"Me And Those Dreamin' Eyes Of Mine" (Two Way Street Mix)



The Brown Sugar deluxe edition, due out August 25th, includes the remastered studio album, five bonus tracks from the era and 16 remixes, plus a 20-page booklet with rare photographs and essays about the album's legacy.