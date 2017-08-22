Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars offer a visual tour of America on Independence Day in the lyric video for their first new song in four years, "Walk on Water."

In July, the band asked fans in all 50 states to submit home-made videos from their July 4th celebrations to create a "filmed portrait of the country." Those clips, along with footage the band commissioned, comprise the new "Walk on Water" video, with scenic landscapes, dabbing children, demolition derbies, military exercises, protests and plenty of fireworks filling the big block letters that make up the song's lyrics.

"Walk on Water" is a synth-rock cut in the vein of Imagine Dragons with Leto wailing over a steady stomp of marching drums and booming synths. The "Walk On Water" lyrics carry a slight political edge as well: "A thin line, the whole truth," Leto sings. "The far right, the left view/ Breaking all those promises made/ Times are changing."

Thirty Seconds to Mars will perform "Walk on Water" at the MTV Video Music Awards August 27th. The track is set to appear on the band's forthcoming fifth album, which follows 2013's Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams. A release date and title have yet to be announced.



Thirty Seconds to Mars have a handful of live dates scheduled for this September, starting September 15th in Mountain View, California.