Hear the Weeknd's 'Reminder' Remix With A$AP Rocky, Young Thug

The Weeknd recruited A$AP Rocky and Young Thug for a swaggering remix of his Starboy single "Reminder."

Related Sex, Drugs and R&B: Inside The Weeknd's Dark Twisted Fantasy Abel Tesfaye used to be a drugged-out R&B mystery man. Now he wants to be your Michael Jackson

In his Auto-Tuned verse, Young Thug moves from referencing his humble beginnings ("I used to pray to hear my songs on the radio") to a series of financial and sexual boasts. "Keep 60 bitches backstage at like every show/ Ain't no more Hanes on my balls, these are Kenneth Cole," he rhymes.

A$AP Rocky's winding verse touches on marijuana and Jaden Smith strolling around with his recently clipped dreadlocks at the 2017 Met Gala. "No way you think if I ever decide to cut my hair like Abel," he raps, referencing the Weeknd's Abel Tesfaye. "Just like Jaden Smith, I'll probably walk around a day with it."

The original version of "Reminder" was the fourth single from Starboy, the Weeknd's third LP. The singer scored five nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for his "Reminder" clip, which featured cameos from A$AP Rocky and Drake.

The Weeknd is currently touring as part of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall jaunt. After an August 4th spot at Montreal's Osheaga Festival, he will kick off the trek in full September 6th in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The "Party Monster" singer will also headline the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, scheduled for Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, 23rd at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.