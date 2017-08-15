Hear the War on Drugs' Undulant New Song 'Up All Night'

The War on Drugs unveiled another sprawling new song, "Up All Night," from their forthcoming LP, A Deeper Understanding, out August 25th.



The Philadelphia outfit's latest finds them capturing the rapt yet bleary sensation of an endless night. Running drums, reverberating synths and an extended guitar solo that vamps on just a few high-wire notes fill out the song. Band leader Adam Granduciel sings in his husky croon, "I've been up all night/ Spinning 'round the floor/ It's not some feeling I can break."







"Up All Night" follows previously released album cuts "Holding On," "Thinking of a Place," "Strangest Thing" and "Pain." A Deeper Understanding marks the War on Drugs' fourth album and first since 2014's Lost in the Dream.

Following the album's release, the War on Drugs will embark on an extensive North American tour starting September 21st at the Dell Music Center in Philadelphia.