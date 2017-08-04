Hear the War on Drugs' Reverb-Soaked New Song 'Pain'

The War on Drugs released a new song, "Pain," the second single from their upcoming fourth LP, A Deeper Understanding.

Related How the War on Drugs' 'Dream' Became Reality Frontman Adam Granduciel on the making of the band's rich third LP 'Lost in the Dream'

The Philadelphia sextet layer guitars and keyboards into a reverb-soaked swirl, landing at their trademark sweet spot of New Wave and heartland rock. Frontman Adam Granduciel croons abstract imagery about wires, falling dominos and "a demon at a doorway waiting to be born." The track concludes with an atmospheric guitar that stretches out for nearly two minutes.

"Pain" is one of two songs the band tracked almost entirely live as a unit on their first night working with engineer Shawn Everett in Los Angeles. The band, utilizing this organic recording style, aimed to make A Deeper Understanding more of a true "band record."

The War on Drugs previously previewed the LP, out August 25th, with lead single "Holding On" and album tracks "Thinking of a Place" and "Strangest Thing." The band will perform "Pain" August 9th on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The group will launch a North American fall tour in Portland, Maine on September 18th. After concluding that run of shows in the U.S. and Canada, they head to Europe in November.