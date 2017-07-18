Hear the War on Drugs' New Cosmic Rock Song 'Strangest Thing'

The War on Drugs delivered a celestial new slow-burner "Strangest Thing" from their upcoming album, A Deeper Understanding, out August 25th.

The nearly-seven-minute tune boasts a steady rock groove tinged with airy country vibes and spacey synths, while its also marked distinctly by a gargantuan guitar solo. Singer Adam Granduciel presides over the track with a Dylan-esque vocal performance, singing in an acrid croon, "I recognize every face but I ain't got everything I need/ If I'm just moving in the space between the beauty and the pain/ It's the strangest thing."

"Strangest Thing" follows previously released album cuts "Holding On" and "Thinking of a Place," the latter of which was issued as a 12-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day. A Deeper Understanding marks the War on Drugs' fourth album and follows 2014's Lost In the Dream.

The War on Drugs will embark on a tour in support of A Deeper Understanding this fall. The North American leg begins September 21st with a hometown show in Philadelphia and wraps October 21st in Toronto.