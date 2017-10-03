Hear the Breeders' New Razor-Edged Rock Song 'Wait In the Car'

Nineties alt-rock heroes the Breeders unveiled a brash new song, "Wait In the Car," which will be included on an upcoming seven-inch series from 4AD. "Wait In the Car" marks the Breeders' first new song since their 2009 EP, Fate to Fatal.

"Wait In the Car" is a classic Breeders bruiser, clocking it at two-minutes and packed with punchy drums, sugar-rush power chords and lead riffs. Kim Deal's lyrics sway between defiant – "Mother wants to hold me down" – and endearingly self-conscious: "I always struggle with the right words/ meow, meow, meow, meow, meow."

The Breeders also shared a lyric video for "Wait In the Car," which is based around images of bricks. Chris Bigg and Martin Andersen directed the clip (and did the "Wait In the Car" cover art), piecing together the video from 800 still images.

"Wait In the Car" will be released on three different seven-inch records, all limited to 1,500 copies. The first will be available on the Breeders' upcoming tour dates, starting October 15th. That record will be pressed on orange vinyl and feature a cover of Amon Düül II's "Archangel's Thunderbird," recorded with Steve Albini in Chicago. The second seven-inch will be available at select independent record stores starting October 27th. Pressed on yellow vinyl, that version will feature a cover of Devo's "Gates of Steel" on the B side. A release date for the third seven-inch has yet to be announced, though it's expected to arrive later this year, will be pressed on red vinyl and feature Deal's cover of Michael Nesmith's "Joanne."

The Breeders released their last studio album, Mountain Battles, in 2009. In 2013, they reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic 1993 LP, Last Splash. The group's fall tour begins with a European run while their North American leg kicks off October 29th with a gig opening for Arcade Fire in St. Paul, Minnesota.