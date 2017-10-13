Tears for Fears unveiled their first new song in 13 years, "I Love You But I'm Lost." The song is one of two new tracks Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith recorded exclusively for their upcoming greatest hits collection, Rule the World.



Smith takes the reins on "I Love You But I'm Lost," an upbeat, dancefloor-ready single. The band note that the acoustic "Stay" will be more in line with their "most emotional fare."

The 16-track Rule the World, due out November 10th, boasts Tears for Fears' biggest hits like "Mad World," "Head Over Heels," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "Shout" and "Pale Shelter" alongside the two new recordings. The collection is available to preorder now.



"I Love You But I'm Lost" and "Stay" mark the duo's first original material since 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending; the band recorded an EP of covers – including Arcade Fire's "Ready to Start" and Animal Collective's "My Girls" – in 2014.

Although the band remained active in the dozen years as a touring unit, Smith and Orzabal avoided recorded new music together until 2016, when they revealed they were working on a new album.

In a Westword interview this summer, Orzabal revealed the new album would be titled The Tipping Point and that it would feature songs like "My Demons," "End of Night," "Up Above the World" and "I Love You But I'm Lost."

Rule the World Track List

1. "Everybody Wants To Rule The World"

2. "Shout"

3. "I Love You But I'm Lost"

4. "Mad World"

5. "Sowing The Seeds Of Love"

6. "Advice For The Young At Heart"

7. "Head Over Heels"

8. "Woman In Chains"

9. "Change"

10. "Stay"

11. "Pale Shelter"

12. "Mothers Talk"

13. "Break It Down Again"

14. "I Believe"

15. "Raoul And The Kings Of Spain"

16. "Closest Thing To Heaven"