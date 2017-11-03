Hear Taylor Swift's New Song 'Call It What You Want'

Taylor Swift gave another taste of her album Reputation with the new song, "Call It What You Want." Reputation will be available everywhere on November 10th.

Swift teased the song on Instagram a day before its release with lyrics typewritten out on a brown background. It is the fourth track off the singer's forthcoming sixth album to be released, following singles "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready for It?" as well as promotional track, "Gorgeous."



Since wiping all of her social media ahead of teasing "Look What You Made Me Do" in August with mysterious snake videos, Swift has held up a promise she made in one of her Instagram posts: "There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation." She revealed little about the songs or videos, which seem to poke fun at her own past, celebrity, dating life and famous feuds with Kanye West and Katy Perry.

So far, Swift is only scheduled for a few public appearances at the end of the year, including two stops on iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour (in Los Angeles and New York City) . She'll perform on Saturday Night Live the day after Reputation's release alongside host and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.