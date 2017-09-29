Talib Kweli has unveiled new song "Heads Up Eyes Open." The track hails from his forthcoming album, Radio Silence, and features Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham.

Related Inside Hip-Hop's New Activist Era As the Black Lives Matter movement reaches a boiling point, artists face a difficult question: How should they respond?

On the J Rhodes-produced track, socially conscious rapper Kweli spits keen observations about having beliefs, taking action and the complexities that surround these subjects.

In the lyrics, he explores a variety of people's behavior and the dichotomous nature of how they justify their actions. In one particular verse, he juxtaposes police brutality with the right to protest. "Violent man will stock up on weapons and go to war for his/ Get post traumatic stress disorder, become an officer," he raps over the song's soulful, jazzy melodies. "A man of peace uses his words in different mediums/ He'll bleed for his beliefs, practicing civil disobedience."

For Ross' part, he continues the contrasting themes, illustrating how most everyone grapples with doing what's right. "Gotta be the example for children to do their chores," he raps. "Blowing weed smoke on the cover of the Source." Meanwhile, Bingham croons the uplifting hook.

Radio Silence will be released on November 17th.