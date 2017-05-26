Hear T-Pain, Young M.A Boast About Sex on New Song 'F.B.G.M.'

T-Pain celebrates finding "a girl who can do both" – as in "fuck bitches, get money" – on his new single "F.B.G.M.," featuring a cameo from Brooklyn rapper Young M.A.

The king of Auto-Tune croons over a soulful electric guitar arpeggio and trap beat, boasting, "I think I found the one/ My baby girl gon' give me a son." While, in her brief guest verse, M.A echoes the theme, praising her new partner's sex-business dynamic: "Hustle on the weekdays, freakin' on the weekends."

"F.B.G.M." previews T-Pain's upcoming OBLiViON LP. The singer hasn't announced a release date for the album, which follows his recently issued collaborative mixtape with Lil Wayne, the fittingly titled T-Wayne.

The rapper-singer has yet to announce a title for his new LP, previously teased as Stoicville: The Phoenix, but in February he hyped a trio of upcoming projects on Twitter. " # OBLiViON is the club. # Topsy is for the classic Pain with the new sound. #Stoicville is a short movie," he wrote. "This year is gonna be lit."

"F.B.G.M." follows T-Pain's recently released tracks "See Me Comin," "Thanx," "Feel Like I'm Haitian" and Lil Yachty-featured "Dan Bilzerian." The vocalist released his last official album, Revolver, in 2011.