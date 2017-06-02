Hear Stone Sour's Relentless New Song 'Taipei Person/Allah Tea'

Corey Taylor's Stone Sour released the new song "Taipei Person/Allah Tea," the third single off the band's upcoming LP, Hydrograd.

Related Corey Taylor on His Ambitious New Project With Stone Sour Slipknot singer prepares 'House of Gold and Bones' albums and comic book

The relentless cut finds the Slipknot singer bragging that he's "running out of road and I'm still doing 75." While the track maintains that breakneck pace for the entirely of its five-minute length. "Mellow Traumatic/ Looking like a Ponzi scheme / You’re so sentimental/ All the weight of the worlds you've created are weak," Taylor sings on "Taipei Person," a play on the term "Type A person."

"I am the Voice of a Rude Generation/ A Middle Finger for the Middle Class Invasion/ At the bottom is the only real me/ A Taipei Person drinking Allah Tea."

"Taipei Person/Allah Tea" follows previous Hydrograd singles for "Fabuless" and "Song #3." Hydrograd, Stone Sour's seventh studio LP and their first since 2013's House of Gold & Bones - Part 2, is due out June 30th. On June 16th, Stone Sour will kick off their North American tour with Korn.