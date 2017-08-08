Hear Steve Miller Band Live Rarity From Upcoming Hits Collection

Steve Miller Band will release a career-spanning compilation, Ultimate Hits, on September 15th via Capitol/UMe. The set includes several previously unreleased tracks, including a live version of 1969's "Space Cowboy," premiering exclusively via Rolling Stone. The galloping blues-rock tune – which appeared in studio form on the band's third LP, 1969's Brave New World – climaxes with a lengthy guitar solo.

Miller, the band's frontman, guitarist and chief songwriter, produced and compiled Ultimate Hits. The collection, which launches Miller's new partnership with Capitol, will be available in multiple formats: a one-CD and digital edition with 22 tracks (three previously unreleased); an expanded two-CD edition with 40 tracks (eight previously unissued); and deluxe, 2-LP and 4-LP 180-gram vinyl versions, out October 27th.

The one-CD and standard digital editions include hits like "Take the Money and Run," "The Joker" and "Fly Like an Eagle," along with two unreleased live recordings ("Space Cowboy" and "Living in the USA") and one previously unissued studio cut (a solo Miller version of "Seasons"). The two-CD and deluxe digital versions feature five additional live and studio rarities, including a demo for "Take the Money and Run."

"Selecting material to include in these two collections and revisiting the creation of these recordings, I'm reminded of how I learned to make multi-track recordings from Les Paul and play lead guitar from T Bone Walker," Miller said in a statement. "I've been blessed to work with so many wonderful musicians and engineers and friends over the years. Mostly I want to thank you our fans who come out to our shows and listen to our records. I hope you enjoy this as much I did putting this together for you."

Steve Miller Band – Ultimate Hits (1-CD; Digital; 2-LP) Track List

1. "Harmony Of The Spheres 2"

2. "Steve Miller at age five talking to his Godfather Les Paul"

3. "Take The Money And Run"

4. "Rock'n Me"

5. "The Stake"

6. "Threshold"

7. "Jet Airliner"

8. "The Joker"

9. "Abracadabra"

10. "Jungle Love"

11. "Swingtown"

12. "Dance, Dance, Dance"

13. "Serenade From The Stars"

14. "Space Intro"

15. "Fly Like An Eagle"

16. "Wild Mountain Honey"

17. "Living In The USA" (Live – Previously Unreleased)

18. "Space Cowboy" (Live – Previously Unreleased)

19. "Seasons" (Previously Unreleased)

20. "I Want To Make The World Turn Around"

21. "Winter Time"

22. "The Window"

Steve Miller Band – Ultimate Hits (Deluxe Edition) (2-CD, Digital, 4-LP) Track List

CD 1



1. "Steve Miller at age five talking to his Godfather Les Paul"

2. "Gangster Of Love" (Live – Previously Unreleased)

3. "The Joker"

4. "Baby’s Callin' Me Home" (Previously Unreleased)

5. "My Dark Hour"

6. "Little Girl"

7. "Living In The USA" (Live –Previously Unreleased)

8. "Space Cowboy" (Live – Previously Unreleased)

9. "Seasons" (Previously Unreleased)

10. "Journey From Eden"

11. "Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma"

12. "Going To Mexico"

13. "Kow Kow Calculator" (Live – Previously Unreleased)

14. "Come On In My Kitchen" (Live)

15. "Sugar Babe" (Live)

16. "The Lovin' Cup" (Live)

17. "Dance, Dance, Dance"

18. "Take The Money And Run"

19. "Rock'n Me"

20. "Space Intro"

21. "Fly Like An Eagle"

CD 2

1. "Wild Mountain Honey"

2. "The Window

3. "Take The Money And Run" (Demo) (Previously Unreleased)

4. "In The Midnight Hour" (Previously Unreleased)

5. "Jungle Love"

6. "Threshold"

7. "Jet Airliner"

8. "The Stake"

9. "Swingtown"

10. "Serenade From The Stars"

11. "True Fine Love"

12. "Heart Like A Wheel"

13. "Abracadabra"

14. "I Want To Make The World Turn Around"

15. "Italian X Rays"

16. "Don’t Cha Know"

17. "Cry Cry Cry"

18. "Stranger Blues"

19. "Behind The Barn"