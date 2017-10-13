Hear Steve Angello's Politically Charged 'Freedom' With Pusha T

DJ-producer Steve Angello, formerly of EDM group Swedish House Mafia, has unveiled two new songs, "Freedom" featuring Pusha T and "I Know." The artist will be releasing his new album, Almost Human, later this year via Kobalt.

Related Steve Angello Debuts New 'Wasted Love' "I wanted to find a great balance between dance and indie, and I kind of held back a lot just to create that moment where it's about the melodies and the songs."

Slinky beats and dark melodies anchor the politically charged "Freedom," which finds Pusha T emphasizing that "America's ours" throughout the track. As the song crescendos, the beat drops to a quiet heartbeat before building back up to punctuate the powerful verses.

The rapper rhymes about the struggle of coming from the bottom and working to find success and takes to task those who "ain't what they seem/ Not bold as me/ Ain't lived the life as low as me."

"Money is power/ Look at the people in power," he raps. "Funeral flowers/ Freedom devoured/ This is not yours, this is ours/ America's ours."

Angello also released "I Know," which opens with static-laden beats that meld into a slippery dance groove. The soulful lyrics of "I know/ What it is/ Oh, what it is" are repeated over euphoric synths.





Almost Human is the follow-up to Angello's 2016 solo debut studio album Wild Youth. His sophomore album is slated for release later this year. Meanwhile, Pusha T has collaborated on a number of artists' songs recently, including Vic Mensa's "OMG" from The Autobiography. The rapper is also working on King Push, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's King Push: Darkest Before the Dawn – the Prelude.