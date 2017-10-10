Hear St. Vincent's Playfully Sinister New Song 'Pills'

St. Vincent unveiled a deceptively playful new song "Pills" from her forthcoming album, Masseduction, out October 13th. The track boasts several guests, including backing vocals from Jenny Lewis and Cara Delevingne, saxophone from Kamasi Washington and beat production from Kendrick Lamar collaborator, Soundwave. St. Vincent co-produced the song with Jack Antonoff.



"Pills" boasts heavy percussion that nevertheless skips alongside supple and sweet synths. Over this peppy pop production, St. Vincent's Annie Clark croons her sinister lyrics with childlike glee, "Pills to walk, pills to think/ Pills, pills, pills for the family/ Pills to grow, pills to shrink/ Pills, pills, pills and a good stiff drink." Clark doubles down on the dark undercurrents of "Pills" with blistering barrages of guitar, while the song eventually morphs into an epic ballad, during which Washington unspools a soulful saxophone solo that crackles around the edges.

"Pills" marks the third track from St. Vincent's Masseduction, following "Los Ageless" and "New York." Masseduction is St. Vincent's first album since her 2014 self-titled LP. She'll embark on a North American tour in support of the album November 14th at the Fillmore in Detroit.