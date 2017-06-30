Hear St. Vincent's Melancholy New Song 'New York'

St. Vincent released a melancholy new song, "New York," that finds Annie Clark crooning lovelorn lyrics throughout the low-simmering ballad. "You're the only motherfucker in the city who can handle me," she pleads over a muted piano, strings and kick-drum pulse. Though the song feels primed for a grandiose crescendo, Clark harnesses the power of brevity, ending "New York" after two-and-a-half minutes.

Clark debuted the track last year during a New York City benefit show that also featured Rufus Wainwright and Father John Misty. Notably, the St. Vincent mastermind performed while wearing an oversized toilet costume.

"New York" follows 2015's "Teenage Talk," featured in HBO's Girls, and her self-titled 2014 LP. While Clark has yet to officially announce her fifth album, Bleachers' Jack Antonoff recently told The New York Times that he's working on new music with the art-rock musician.

Clark, this year's Record Store Day Ambassador, told Guitar World in December that her next record will be her "deepest, boldest" to date. "I feel the playing field is really open for creative people to do whatever you want, and that risk will be rewarded – especially now that we have such high stakes from a political and geo-political standpoint," she said.

The guitarist's "Fear the Future" U.S. tour launches November 14th in Detroit and concludes December 3rd in Brooklyn.