Hear Spoon's Edgy New Dance-Rock Song 'Hot Thoughts'

Spoon take a seething dance-rock turn on "Hot Thoughts," the title track from their ninth album, out March 17th via Matador Records.
The dynamic new song rises and falls like an orchestral disco opus, with singer Britt Daniels first unleashing a mechanized croon over a simple beat and trembling strings that bursts with a flourish of guitars. "Hot Thoughts" grows vibrant with each peak and closes with Daniels wailing over a euphoric vamp.
Hot Thoughts marks Spoon's first album since 2014's They Want My Soul, and first with Matador since their 1996 debut, Telephono. The 10-track LP is available to pre-order through the band's website and comes with instant download of "Hot Thoughts."
Spoon have a handful of live dates lined up in support of Hot Thoughts, including a set at Panorama Festival in New York City July 28th. The group will also celebrate the album's release with a three-night hometown stand at the Main (a.k.a. Emo's) in Austin during South by Southwest, March 14th through 16th.
Spoon Hot Thoughts Track List
1. "Hot Thoughts"
2. "WhisperI'lllistentohearit"
3. "Do I Have To Talk You Into It"
4. "First Caress"
5. "Pink Up"
6. "Can I Sit Next To You"
7. "I Ain't The One"
8. "Tear It Down"
9. "Shotgun"
10. "Us"