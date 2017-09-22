Hear Skrillex's Volatile Remix of Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'

Skrillex released an unruly remix of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" on Friday, destabilizing the organized thump of the original to create a volatile new track.

Skrillex rearranges "Humble" into a short, multi-section suite. The new version of the track opens with Lamar rapping a capella. Skrillex gradually adds a beat, but the elements under Lamar's voice keep changing – electronic screeches, steady handclaps, a drum-and-bass-like flurry of percussion, a brassy stomp. This version of "Humble" never stays in one place for long, and it ends in less than three minutes.

Skrillex's "Humble" remix is the latest in a wide-ranging group of releases from the producer this year. In May, he curated a compilation of house music that included his own track "Chicken Soup." He also teamed up with Justin Bieber's ace writer Poo Bear on "Would You Ever" and contributed recently to Ty Dolla $ign's "So Am I." In addition, he is credited as a producer on Fifth Harmony's self-titled LP and Incubus' 8.