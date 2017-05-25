Sia has debuted a powerful, cinematic new single called "To Be Human." The track, which features Labrinth, will appear on the forthcoming Wonder Woman soundtrack.

Similar to Sia's past contributions to film soundtracks like "Sledgehammer" for Star Trek (sung by Rihanna) and "Never Give Up" from Lion, the singer-songwriter creates a sweeping, epic musical moment with "To Be Human." Trading off vocal duties with up-and-coming singer Labrinth, the pair croon "to be human is to love/even when it gets too much."

The Australian pop star and songwriter's last album was 2016's This Is Acting, a release filled with songs originally written for artists like Adele, Rihanna and Shakira. This year, she's penned singles for Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Blondie, Halsey and Camila Cabello. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Norwegian production duo Stargate and P!nk for the single "Waterfall."

Wonder Woman will be in theaters on Friday, June 2nd and its soundtrack will be released the same day.