Hear Sia's New Christmas Love Song, 'Snowman'

Sia pledges her love to a snowman in the latest track from her forthcoming holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas.

"Snowman" is a lilting piano ballad with a light, shuffling beat. "I want you to know that I'm never leaving/ 'Cause I miss the snow, 'til death we'll be freezing," Sia sings. The distant threat of a warm spring hovers in the background, but Sia urges her partner to focus on the frosty present: "Let's go below zero and hide from the sun."

Sia wrote "Snowman" with Greg Kurstin, her creative partner on the all-original Everyday Is Christmas. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Sia said she wanted her album to address the "shortage of good Christmas music." "There's obviously the classics and stuff, but anything new, I wasn't vibing that much on it," she said.

Sia and Kurstin found the holiday songwriting came naturally to them. "I just was having so much fun, because it's already there – all of the concepts, you just have to expand on them," she continued. "It's not like you have to have an original idea to begin with. It's like, Christmas, mistletoe, ho-ho-ho, Santa Claus, Christmas list, elves. It was easy and fun. We did it in two weeks."

Everyday is Christmas is due out on November 17th. Sia has also released a handful of non-holiday songs this year: "To Be Human" which appeared on the Wonder Woman soundtrack, "Rainbow," which made it into My Little Pony: The Movie, "Helium," from Fifty Shades Darker, "Waterfall," a collaboration with Stargate and P!nk, and "Dusk Till Dawn," a back-and-forth with Zayn.