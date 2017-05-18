Hear Shirley Manson's Sinister 'American Gods' Song 'Queen of the Bored'

Garbage's Shirley Manson and composer Brian Reitzell unveiled a menacing new song, "Queen of the Bored," off the soundtrack to the new Starz series, American Gods. The soundtrack boasts Reitzell's score for the show, as well as contributions from Blondie's Debbie Harry and Mark Lanegan. It arrives digitally June 16th via Milan Records.



"Queen of the Bored" is a swift, ruthless rocker that finds Manson sneering over snappy percussion and a buzzsaw guitar. "I fuck with the fates because it's so much fun," Manson boasts. "And I don't feel a thing cause I got so numb/ I lean in but then I check right out/ I don't flinch because it doesn't hurt."







"Queen of the Bored" follows previously released American Gods offerings, including Reitzell's "Main Title Theme" and two collaborations with Lanegan, covers of Lead Belly's "In the Pines" and the standard "St. James Infirmary Blues." The forthcoming soundtrack also boasts a collaboration between Manson and Harry, "Tehran 1978."

American Gods premiered in April and is based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name. The series follows an ex-prisoner who joins the Norse God Odin on a journey across America to gather the ancient Gods so that they can confront the New Gods.



Manson and Garbage released their most recent album, Strange Little Birds, last year. The group is set to embark on a summer co-headlining tour with Blondie July 5th at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California.

American Gods Soundtrack Track List



1. "Main Title Theme"

2. "Out of Time"

3. "Gumball"

4. "In the Pines" (ft. Mark Lanegan)

5. "Shopping"

6. "Bilquis Gets to Work"

7. "Salim Waits"

8. "Salim and Jinn"

9. "St. James Infirmary Blues" (ft. Mark Lanegan)

10. "Queen of the Bored" (ft. Shirley Manson)

11. "Laura’s Affair"

12. "Nunnyunnini"

13. "Media Bowie"

14. "Wednesday Heals Shadow"

15. "Vulcan"

16. "I Put a Spell on You" (ft. Mark Lanegan)

17. "Essie Accused"

18. "Bilquis Orgy"

19. "Tehran 1978 (ft. Debbie Harry and Shirley Manson)

20. "There Here Finale"