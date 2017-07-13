Selena Gomez has debuted her seductive new single "Fetish" featuring Gucci Mane. The track follows her Talking Heads-sampling "Bad Liar." In addition to unveiling the audio track, she revealed an accompanying video, which is an extended version of a clip she earlier teased. It features a shot that focuses on her lips while she sings the song.

"Take it or leave it/ Baby, take it or leave it," she sultrily sings. "But I know you won't leave it, 'cause I know that you need it/ Look in the mirror/ When I look in the mirror, baby, I see it clearer/ Why you want to be nearer." On the chorus, she discusses the effect attraction has on a paramour. "You got a fetish for my love/ I push you out and you come right back," she croons. "Don't see a point in blaming you/ If I were you, I'd do me, too."

Gucci Mane's verse confirms that the chemistry is mutual between the song's budding lovers. "You my fetish, I'm so with it/ All these rumors being spreaded/ Might as well go 'head and whip it," he raps. "'Cause they saying we already did it."

Gomez originally previewed "Fetish" with a brief flash of the sun-drenched video at the end of her Seventies-set "Bad Liar" video. Gomez has yet to reveal what her forthcoming follow-up to her 2015 album Revival will entail, nor has she revealed when the project would be released.

Last year, she halted her Revival World Tour due to the debilitating side-effects of her lupus diagnosis, including anxiety, panic attacks and depression. She had revealed her struggle with the autoimmune disease before she had released the albums he had been touring and had previously taken time off to undergo chemotherapy treatments.