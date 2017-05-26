Hear Rita Ora's Romantic New Song, Co-Written By Ed Sheeran

Rita Ora celebrates a whirlwind romance on electro-pop single "Your Song," which she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac.

The British singer opens with a dazed morning-after scenario: "I can taste you on the tip of my tongue/ Alarm without no warning," she croons over a breezy synth pattern and high-pitched vocal samples. "You're by my side, and I've got smoke in my lungs." From there, she recaps a night of passion ("kissing in the back of the cab," "[making] love right there on your best friend's couch") and realizes, to her surprise, that the wild night might amount to more than a one-night-stand: "Your song's got me feeling like I'm in love."

Ora gushed about collaborating with Sheeran and Mac, whom she dubbed "some of the most talented songwriters of our time." She added, "Ed and I have been friends since our teens. It's brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single – we definitely click creatively."

"Your Song" previews Ora's upcoming second LP, which follows 2012's Ora. Since releasing her debut, the performer has focused on TV and film work, including spots in the Fifty Shades of Grey series and Southpaw. She also served as a coach on BBC's The Voice, a judge on The X Factor U.K. and host of rebooted America's Next Top Model. This summer, Ora will host ABC's music competition series Boy Band, which premiers Thursday, June 22nd.



Sheeran and Mac also co-wrote Liam Payne's recently issued debut solo single, "Strip That Down," featuring Migos rapper Quavo.