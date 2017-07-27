Ringo Starr Gets Meta With Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh on New Song

Ringo Starr celebrates goofing off on the tour bus and "[kicking] ass" onstage in his new all-star track "We're on the Road Again," featuring rock icons Paul McCartney, the Eagles' Joe Walsh (Starr's brother-in-law), Edgar Winter and the song's co-writer, Toto's Steve Lukather.

Lukather's snarling guitar riff and McCartney's surprisingly punk-styled bass guitar anchor the arena-rock track, which highlights the drummer's upcoming 19th solo LP, Give More Love. "We play really tight; we play really loud," Starr sings of his live band, who spend their downtime "telling stories, having a laugh/ singing my song 'Photograph.'" Walsh, Winter, McCartney and Lukather all contribute to a punchy blast of backing vocals on the chorus.

Give More Love, which follows 2015's Postcards From Paradise, also features guest spots from Peter Frampton (on "Laughable"), Richard Marx ("Speed of Sound"), Glen Ballard ("Electricity"), Dave Stewart, Don Was and the Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit. McCartney appears on an additional track, "Show Me the Way."

Starr first teased his studio reunion with McCartney in February, tweeting a photo of the Beatles rhythm section. "Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass I love you man peace and love," he wrote.

The album is out in digital and CD format on September 15th, with a vinyl edition following the next week. The release will include four bonus tracks: A recently recovered original recording of "Back Off Boogaloo" and re-recorded versions of Starr songs "Don't Pass Me By," "You Can't Fight Lightning" and "Photograph."

In support of the LP, Starr and his All-Starr Band will embark on a fall tour featuring an eight-night residency as Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood.