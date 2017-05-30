Hear Rancid's Boisterous New Song 'Where I'm Going'

Rancid unveiled a rollicking, ska-inspired new song, "Where I'm Going," off their upcoming album Trouble Maker, out June 9th.

Over a swift rocksteady vamp of light guitar chords and organ plunks, singer/guitarist Tim Armstrong growls a set of defiant verses while the rest of the band joins him for a rousing gang vocal chorus: "You see, you don't understand where I am or where I've been or where I'm going!" At its boisterous peak, "Where I'm Going" spirals into a raucous breakdown of dueling organ and guitar solos.

"Where I'm Going" follows previously released Trouble Maker tracks "Ghost of a Chance" and "Telegraph Avenue," the latter a tribute to the rebellious spirit of Rancid's hometown, Berkeley, California.

Trouble Maker marks Rancid's ninth album and follows their 2014 LP, …Honor Is All We Know. Rancid will embark on a massive tour this summer with the Dropkick Murphys starting July 27th in Bangor, Maine. The Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers will open through August 9th, while the Selector and 7 Seconds' Kevin Seconds will serve as support through August 26th.