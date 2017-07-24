Hear Puff Daddy's 'Watcha Gon' Do' With Rick Ross, Notorious B.I.G.

Puff Daddy teams with Rick Ross and the late Notorious B.I.G. on "Watcha Gon' Do," which the mogul debuted during his guest DJ spot Saturday on Apple Music's OVO Radio.



Taking its title from its warped sample of Inner Circle ("Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?"), Puff Daddy and Rick Ross trade verses where both rappers gloat about their business acumen – "Girl, you know I'm hard to get a hold or contact/ Probably overseas with business owners and all that/ Flights to Minnesota with dinner over a contract," Diddy says – or their lavish wealth.





The track concludes with an obscure – but not unreleased – verse from the Notorious B.I.G., as the late rapper's contribution to the LOX's 1996 cut "You'll See" is recycled here; the words "You'll see" are interlaced throughout "Watcha Gon' Do," including the outro.

In addition to the original version, Puff Daddy also dropped a "Dre Day" version of "Watcha Gon' Do" that replaces the EPMD and Steve Miller Band-sampling beat and substitutes it with Dr. Dre's classic "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang" backing track.

It's unclear if either version of "Watcha Gon' Do" is destined for Puff Daddy's rumored No Way Out 2, the sequel to his breakout 1997 LP.



