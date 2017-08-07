Prophets of Rage Explore Western Stereotypes on New Song 'Radical Eyes'

Prophets of Rage – the supergroup/"elite task force of revolutionary musicians" featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – explore Western culture's damning stereotypes on their thunderous new track "Radical Eyes."

Frontmen Chuck D and B-Real alternate rhymes on the song, anchored by a bluesy groove that at times recalls the explosiveness of Rage Against the Machine's 1996 anthem "Bulls on Parade." "They say we're radicalized/ See our radical eyes," the rappers declare over Tim Commerford's funky fuzz bass and Tom Morello's spacey guitar effects.

"The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes," Chuck D said of the track in a statement. "Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity. 'Radical Eyes' is the lens everything is viewed through, any life movement in opposition is considered radicalized."

"Radical Eyes" highlights Prophets of Rage's upcoming self-titled debut LP, out September 15th. The album also features previously issued cuts "Unfuck the World" and "Living on the 101," the latter of which paired with a video examining the homeless crisis along the titular Los Angeles highway.

The band will celebrate the album release with a tour launching September 7th in Boston. The trek – which includes several festival dates, including Riot Fest in Chicago and Voodoo Music & Arts Experience in New Orleans – currently concludes with a November 4th slot at Ozzfest in San Bernardino, California, though additional dates are expected to be announced.