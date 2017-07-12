Hear Prophets of Rage's Furious New Song 'Living on the 110'

Prophets of Rage confront the issue of homelessness and economic inequality in "Living on the 110," the new single from the Rage Against the Machine/Public Enemy/Cypress Hill supergroup's upcoming self-titled debut LP.

Like the band's previous single, "Unfuck the World," "Living on the 110" packs a trademark Tom Morello riff before the two veteran MCs – B-Real and Chuck D – examine the plight of Los Angeles' homeless population. In particular, they hit on the disturbing apathy about economic injustices from surrounding communities.

"There's no end to poverty stopping me/ Or democracy, hypocrisy," the Public Enemy rapper decries in the chorus.

"'Living on the 110' is a song that speaks to the issue of homelessness," Morello said in a statement. "The 110 is a freeway in Los Angeles and living beneath it are thousands of homeless people. Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes, a picture perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times."

Homelessness is one of the major issues on the politically charged band's radar. One of the earliest Prophets of Rage gigs took place on a rooftop along Los Angeles' Skid Row with some of the proceeds going toward charities aiding the homeless.

Prophets of Rage is due out September 15th. Rage Against the Machine collaborator Brendan O'Brien produced the 12-track LP.