Hear Primus' Eerie New Song 'The Scheme' From Upcoming LP

Primus released a creepy new song, "The Scheme," from their upcoming ninth LP, The Desaturating Seven.

Les Claypool anchors the track with his signature, elastic bass line. Guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde builds tension with his jerky, palm-muted riffs and dissonant interludes. Drummer Tim Alexander holds down a marching groove with heavy kick drum pulses and cymbal smacks.

"The Scheme" is Primus' second tease of The Desaturating Seven, out September 29th. The band released lead single "The Seven," which recalls Discipline-era King Crimson, upon announcing the LP.

The album, which follows the band's 2014 reimagining of the Willy Wonka soundtrack, is their first set of original material since 2011's Green Naugahyde – and first recorded by the trio of Claypool, LaLonde and Alexander since 1995's Tales From the Punchbowl.



The Desaturating Seven is based on Italian writer and illustrator Ul de Rico's trippy 1978 children's book, The Rainbow Goblins, which Claypool's wife originally showed him years ago.

"I remember being incredibly impressed with the artwork and the storyline and the content and the message, and I thought, 'Wow, this would make a great piece of music,'" the bassist recently told Rolling Stone. "As I'm getting older, I'm realizing I need to start knocking some of these things off my list. So we did the Willy Wonka soundtrack a couple years back, and this was a project I wanted to do."



Primus will launch a U.S. fall tour on October 20th in San Antonio, Texas.