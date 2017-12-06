Hear PJ Harvey's Haunting Folk Cover in 'Dark River' Trailer

PJ Harvey unveiled a haunting rendition of the traditional English folk song, "An Acre of Land," in the new trailer for the film, Dark River, out February 23rd.



Harvey's arrangement of the old tune is eerie and sparse, relying primarily on the slow tumble of an acoustic guitar, the reverberating notes of a piano and Harvey's hauntingly serene vocals. The song is an apt complement to the Dark River trailer, moving steadily as a fraught family drama unfolds on the Yorkshire country side.

Dark River tells the story of a woman, Alice (Ruth Wilson), who returns home to her family's farm after 15 years following the death of her father. While Alice tries to reclaim the farm as her own, she's forced to contend with her older brother Joe (Mark Stanley), who has struggled for years to keep the farm afloat while caring for their sick father. British filmmaker Clio Bernard directed Dark River, and along with Wilson and Stanley, the cast also features Sean Bean.

Harvey released her most recent song, "The Camp," in June. The track was a collaboration with Egyptian musician Ramy Essam and aimed to address the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon. In April, Harvey released a new double-A-side single featuring "A Dog Called Money" and "I'll Be Waiting." Her last album, The Hope Six Demolition Project, arrived in 2016.